76ers' Wilson Chandler: Grabs five boards in Friday's win

Chandler managed two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and five rebounds in 22 minutes during Friday's 113-107 win over the Jazz.

Chandler exceeded his 20-minute limit, but just barely. He continues to start at power forward in the aftermath of acquiring Jimmy Butler. However, given how many mouths there are to feed, Chandler will likely remain most useful in deep leagues even once the restriction is removed.