76ers' Wilson Chandler: Grabs five boards in Friday's win
Chandler managed two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and five rebounds in 22 minutes during Friday's 113-107 win over the Jazz.
Chandler exceeded his 20-minute limit, but just barely. He continues to start at power forward in the aftermath of acquiring Jimmy Butler. However, given how many mouths there are to feed, Chandler will likely remain most useful in deep leagues even once the restriction is removed.
More News
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Still on minutes restriction•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Gains starting job•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Cleared to play 20 minutes•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Will play, start Monday•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Not available Saturday•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Grabs five boards in Wednesday's win•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.