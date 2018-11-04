76ers' Wilson Chandler: Listed as out Sunday

Chandler is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Nets.

The news comes via the NBA's early injury report, which is subject to change, though it would make sense for Philadelphia to rest Chandler on a back-to-back after he made his season debut Saturday afternoon. Chandler was limited to 10 minutes of action in that game, and assuming he sits Sunday he'll be back in action Wednesday in Indianapolis.

