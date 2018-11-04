76ers' Wilson Chandler: Listed as out Sunday
Chandler is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Nets.
The news comes via the NBA's early injury report, which is subject to change, though it would make sense for Philadelphia to rest Chandler on a back-to-back after he made his season debut Saturday afternoon. Chandler was limited to 10 minutes of action in that game, and assuming he sits Sunday he'll be back in action Wednesday in Indianapolis.
More News
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Could play three positions•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Will play on minute restriction•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Upgraded to questionable for Saturday•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: 'Not that far off' from making debut•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Remains out Monday•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Out Saturday•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times