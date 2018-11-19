76ers' Wilson Chandler: Minutes restriction increased
Coach Brett Brown said Chandler will be limited to 27 minutes Monday against the Suns, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Chandler hasn't played more than 23 minutes in a game this season while working back from a hamstring injury, but he's getting closer to handling a full dosage of minutes. The veteran figures to see around 30 minutes per contest once his minutes restriction is lifted.
More News
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Minutes limit decreased Saturday•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Grabs five boards in Friday's win•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Still on minutes restriction•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Gains starting job•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Cleared to play 20 minutes•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.