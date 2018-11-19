76ers' Wilson Chandler: Minutes restriction increased

Coach Brett Brown said Chandler will be limited to 27 minutes Monday against the Suns, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Chandler hasn't played more than 23 minutes in a game this season while working back from a hamstring injury, but he's getting closer to handling a full dosage of minutes. The veteran figures to see around 30 minutes per contest once his minutes restriction is lifted.

