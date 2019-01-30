76ers' Wilson Chandler: Modest production Tuesday

Chandler ended with nine points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 victory over the Lakers.

Chandler was back in the starting lineup Tuesday after missing the previous game due to hamstring tightness. Despite his starting role, Chandler is having a somewhat underwhelming season and can safely be left for those in deeper formats only.