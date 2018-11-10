76ers' Wilson Chandler: Not available Saturday
Chandler will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Chandler is still recovering from a hamstring injury that he recently returned from, so the team will opt to rest him on the second night of a back-to-back set. It is not ideal timing for Philadelphia, as they traded starters Robert Covington and Dario Saric in a blockbuster deal for Jimmy Butler on Saturday. Thus they will be very thin at small and power forward. Chandler figures to benefit from the trade going forward, as he has a chance to start at power forward.
