76ers' Wilson Chandler: Not available Saturday

Chandler will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Chandler is still recovering from a hamstring injury that he recently returned from, so the team will opt to rest him on the second night of a back-to-back set. It is not ideal timing for Philadelphia, as they traded starters Robert Covington and Dario Saric in a blockbuster deal for Jimmy Butler on Saturday. Thus they will be very thin at small and power forward. Chandler figures to benefit from the trade going forward, as he has a chance to start at power forward.