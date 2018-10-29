76ers' Wilson Chandler: 'Not that far off' from making debut
Chandler (hamstring) is progressing in his rehab and is "not that far off" from making his Sixers debut, Sixers insider Jon Johnson reports.
The quote comes courtesy of head coach Brett Brown, who confirmed that Chandler will not play Monday night but could be back in the relatively near future. Chandler, whom the Sixers acquired from Denver over the summer, is expected to be among the first wings off the bench once he returns, and he should step into a significant role almost immediately.
