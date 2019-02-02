76ers' Wilson Chandler: Out 2-to-3 weeks
Chandler (quad) is expected to be sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Chandler injured his quad in Thursday's loss to the Warriors. All-Star break approaching will limit the amount of games he misses over the next couple weeks, as he looks at a mid-to-late February return. In the meantime, Jonah Bolden and Mike Musicala figure to fill in for him at power forward while he is sidelined.
