76ers' Wilson Chandler: Out 2-to-3 weeks

Chandler (quad) is expected to be sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Chandler injured his quad in Thursday's loss to the Warriors. All-Star break approaching will limit the amount of games he misses over the next couple weeks, as he looks at a mid-to-late February return. In the meantime, Jonah Bolden and Mike Musicala figure to fill in for him at power forward while he is sidelined.