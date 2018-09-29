76ers' Wilson Chandler: Out 2-to-3 weeks

Chandler will miss 2-to-3 weeks with a left hamstring injury, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Chandler suffered the injury during Friday's preseason opener and will now likely miss the rest of the preseason schedule. If he needs the full three weeks to recover, there's also a chance Chandler misses the first two or three games of the regular season, so tentatively consider him questionable for the opener Oct. 16 against the Celtics. The Sixers brought in Chandler to help shore up their forward depth and his placement in the second unit will likely limit his fantasy relevance to those in deeper leagues once healthy.