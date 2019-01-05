76ers' Wilson Chandler: Out Saturday
Chandler (illness) won't play Saturday against the Mavericks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
An upper respiratory infection will prevent Chandler from taking the court. Without Jimmy Butler (illness) available either, Furkan Korkmaz and Mike Muscala are two candidates to see an uptick in workload.
