76ers' Wilson Chandler: Out Saturday
Chandler (quad) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Kings.
Chandler injured his quad in Thursday's loss to the Warriors and was unable to return. Although the injury is not considered serious, the 76ers will exercise caution here. His absence figures to create some extra playing time for Jonah Bolden and Mike Muscala.
