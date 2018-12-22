76ers' Wilson Chandler: Out Saturday with bruised quad

Chandler is out Saturday against the Raptors due to a quad contusion, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

There was no prior indication Chandler was dealing with an injury, so his absence Saturday comes as a surprise. Without Chandler available, Mike Muscala, Furkan Korkmaz and Landry Shamet could see extra run.

