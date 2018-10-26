76ers' Wilson Chandler: Out Saturday

Chandler (hamstring) is out Saturday against the Hornets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Chandler will be missing his fifth straight game to start the season with a strained left hamstring that he suffered during the first preseason game of the year. It appears that the 76ers are taking all the time needed in order to get the veteran back healthy.

