76ers' Wilson Chandler: Out vs. Grizzlies
Chandler (quad) will not play Sunday against the Grizzlies, Rich Hofman of The Athletic reports.
Chandler took a knee to the quad during Friday's game against Washington, and he'll be held out on what looks to be a precautionary basis. At this point it's unclear who will start in his place, but the Sixers will be left shorthanded on the wing. Hofman adds that the injury is not expected to cost Chandler extended time.
