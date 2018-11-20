76ers' Wilson Chandler: Plays 31 minutes in Monday's win

Chandler chipped in two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, and three assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 119-114 win over the Suns.

Chandler was supposedly going to be limited to 27 minutes, but he surpassed that to earn the fourth-most minutes on the team. Chandler fills a need, as the 76ers are lacking along the wing, particularly defensively, outside of Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler. It's still unclear when Zhaire Smith (foot) will return, though it's likely later rather than sooner. As a result, unless another trade is on the horizon or the buyout market heats up, Chandler is a good bet to keep earning plenty of playing time going forward.