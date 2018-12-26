76ers' Wilson Chandler: Posts season-high scoring total
Chandler (quadriceps) tallied 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 40 minutes Tuesday in the 76ers' 121-114 overtime loss to the Celtics.
As the minutes total suggests, Chandler didn't face any limitations while returning to the starting lineup after a one-game absence due to the injury. He established a new season-best mark in scoring along the way, but the veteran forward typically plays only a minor role on offense. Over the preceding 10 games, Chandler cracked double figures in scoring just three times and averaged only 6.7 field-goal attempts per contest.
