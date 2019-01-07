76ers' Wilson Chandler: Practices Monday
Chandler (illness) practice Monday, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Chandler, who has missed the last two games due to an upper respiratory infection, seems to be getting better, as he was a full participant at practice Monday. It appears likely that the veteran will return to action sometime this week, and it could be as early as Tuesday against the Wizards. Chandler will presumably be a game-time call heading into Tuesday.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.