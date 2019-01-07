76ers' Wilson Chandler: Practices Monday

Chandler (illness) practice Monday, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Chandler, who has missed the last two games due to an upper respiratory infection, seems to be getting better, as he was a full participant at practice Monday. It appears likely that the veteran will return to action sometime this week, and it could be as early as Tuesday against the Wizards. Chandler will presumably be a game-time call heading into Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories