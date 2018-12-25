76ers' Wilson Chandler: Questionable for Christmas Day

Chandler (quadriceps) is considered questionable to play in Tuesday's game against Boston.

It appears the team will wait to make the decision on Chandler until closer to tipoff as he continues to deal with a quad contusion. Mike Muscala, Furkan Korkmaz and Landry Shamet will be in line for added playing time if Chandler ultimately sits for the second consecutive time Christmas Day.

