76ers' Wilson Chandler: Questionable Saturday
Chandler (illness) is questionable Saturday against the Mavericks.
Chandler was unable to practice Friday while dealing with an illness, and his status is up in the air for Saturday's contest. If he's ruled out, Jonah Bolden and Mike Muscala figure to see extra run.
