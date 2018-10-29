76ers' Wilson Chandler: Remains out Monday

Chandler (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

There hasn't been any indication from the team that Chandler is nearing a return to full practice since suffering the strained left hamstring in the preseason, so it appears his 76ers debut could still be a ways off. Once he's deemed fully healthy, Chandler may handle only a small role in the forward rotation with starters Robert Covington and Dario Saric both entrenched as high-minute contributors.