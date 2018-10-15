76ers' Wilson Chandler: Ruled out for opener

Chandler (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's regular season opener against the 76ers, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

It was reported last week that Chandler was still "a ways away" in his rehab from the hamstring injury, so Tuesday's absence likely will not be his only one. With Mike Muscala (ankle) also unlikely to play Tuesday, the 76ers are in line to be without some quality depth in the frontcourt. Chandler's absence should, however, open up an opportunity for Furkan Korkmaz, who had an impressive offseason, to see more minutes off the bench.