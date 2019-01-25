76ers' Wilson Chandler: Ruled out Saturday
Chandler will not play in Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to left hamstring tightness, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear exactly when Chandler picked up the injury, but it was likely in the team's victory over the Spurs on Wednesday. It doesn't appear to be anything too serous, but it will cost Chandler at least one game. With Joel Embiid being rested Saturday, the 76ers will be without their starting frontcourt, which leaves more minutes for Jonah Bolden, Amir Johnson and Mike Muscala.
