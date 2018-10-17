76ers' Wilson Chandler: Ruled out Thursday

Chandler (hamstring) will miss a second straight game Thursday against the Bulls, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Sixers held Chandler out of Tuesday's opener against Boston, and he'll remain out Thursday, as expected. The team intimated during the preseason that Chandler could miss extended time, but for now the Sixers have been handling his status on a game-to-game basis. With that said, Chandler doesn't appear overly close to making his return.