76ers' Wilson Chandler: Ruled out Wednesday

Chandler has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against Phoenix with an upper respiratory infection, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The severity of his illness is unknown at this time. Fellow starter Jimmy Butler is also sidelined with the same illness, and Joel Embiid is questionable with a knee injury, so the 76ers could be in line for a serious line-up shake up. Mike Muscala and Amir Johnson will likely see increased action, with Muscala likely jumping into the starting five. Chandler's next opportunity to play will be Saturday against Dallas, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.