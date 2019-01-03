76ers' Wilson Chandler: Ruled out Wednesday
Chandler has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against Phoenix with an upper respiratory infection, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The severity of his illness is unknown at this time. Fellow starter Jimmy Butler is also sidelined with the same illness, and Joel Embiid is questionable with a knee injury, so the 76ers could be in line for a serious line-up shake up. Mike Muscala and Amir Johnson will likely see increased action, with Muscala likely jumping into the starting five. Chandler's next opportunity to play will be Saturday against Dallas, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.
More News
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Posts season-high scoring total•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Will play, start Christmas Day•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Questionable for Christmas Day•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Out Saturday with bruised quad•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Scores 10 points in Monday's loss•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Starting Wednesday•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...