76ers' Wilson Chandler: Scores 10 points in Monday's loss
Chandler provided 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 123-96 loss to the Spurs.
Chandler was having a decent night, but the lopsided score resulted in coach Brett Brown pulling the starters early. Chandler has been highly inconsistent this season, but his role remains steady. In fact, he has seen 30-plus minutes in seven of the last 13 games. The team's top players need some relief offensively, and Chandler could re-establish himself as a worthy option in most leagues if he starts scoring in double figures on a regular basis.
