76ers' Wilson Chandler: Starting Monday
Chandler will start Monday's game against the Suns.
After ceding his starting spot to Mike Muscala for Sunday's game, Chandler will resume his usual role Monday. The move corresponds with an increase in Chandler's minutes restriction to a maximum of 27 minutes. Chandler appears to be on the right track to playing without any limitations soon.
