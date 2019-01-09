76ers' Wilson Chandler: Starting Tuesday

Chandler (illness) will play and start Tuesday against the Wizards.

Chandler has missed the past two games due to a respiratory infection, but is feeling well enough to resume his role as a starter Tuesday. Over his past 10 games, he's averaging 7.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 28.1 minutes.

