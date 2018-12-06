76ers' Wilson Chandler: Starting Wednesday
Chandler will start Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Chandler, who missed Sunday's game against Memphis with a quad injury, will play and start Wednesday. The veteran wing has played in 13 games, averaging 5.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23.0 minutes in what has shaped up to be an injury plagued year so far.
More News
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Will be available vs. Raptors•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Out vs. Grizzlies•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Plays 31 minutes in Monday's win•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Starting Monday•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Minutes restriction increased•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...