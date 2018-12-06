76ers' Wilson Chandler: Starting Wednesday

Chandler will start Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Chandler, who missed Sunday's game against Memphis with a quad injury, will play and start Wednesday. The veteran wing has played in 13 games, averaging 5.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23.0 minutes in what has shaped up to be an injury plagued year so far.

