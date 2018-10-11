76ers' Wilson Chandler: Still 'a ways away' in rehab

Head coach Brett Brown said Chandler (hamstring) is still "a ways away" in his rehab, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Chandler is just under two weeks into his original two-to-three week timetable, so it sounds like he won't be able to get back on the floor until the backend of that projection, if not longer than that. That puts Chandler's status for the regular-season opener Tuesday very much in doubt and there's a good chance he misses more time following that as well. Look for more updates to be provided as the regular season approaches, but if Chandler does miss the first week or two of the season, that could open a role for Furkan Korkmaz at small forward and also more minutes for a guy like Mike Muscala at power forward.