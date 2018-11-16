76ers' Wilson Chandler: Still on minutes restriction

Chandler will remain limited to 20 minutes in Friday's game against the Jazz, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

Chandler's minutes limit has steadily increased since his return from a hamstring injury, but it will remain at 20 minutes for the second straight game. With that, Chandler can be safely avoided in DFS contests for as long as he remains limited, and Mike Muscala should continue seeing extended frontcourt minutes off the bench during that time.