76ers' Wilson Chandler: Strains hamstring, won't return
Chandler strained his hamstring during the first half of Friday's preseason opener against Melbourne and will not return.
It's not immediately clear how serious the injury is, especially since the 76ers are going to be as cautious as possible during the preseason. More information may emerge during the coming days' practices.
