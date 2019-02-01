76ers' Wilson Chandler: Suffers right quad strain
Chandler has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against Golden State due to a right quadriceps strain, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Chandler scored eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and registered two rebounds along with three assists and a steal prior to leaving the contest. Jonah Bolden and Mike Muscala could be in for more playing time in Chandler's absence.
