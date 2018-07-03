76ers' Wilson Chandler: Traded to Philly

Chandler was traded to the 76ers from the Nuggets on Tuesday, Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated reports. The Nuggets are also sending a 2021 second-round pick and the rights to swap 2022 second-round picks. In exchange, the 76ers are sending minimal cash considerations.

This move was ultimately a salary dump for the Nuggets, who are looking to maintain financial flexibility and reduce what would have been a $50-plus million luxury tax bill. On the other side of the deal, the Sixers receive a quality wing player who can slot in at both forwards spots. Chandler started 71 of the 74 games he appeared in last season, averaging 10.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and hitting 1.2 threes per game at 35.8 percent. Robert Covington and Dario Saric will presumably continue to start at small forward and power forward, respectively, with Chandler able to play a sixth-man role off the pine. From a fantasy context, the move hurts Chandler's value, but he should maintain relevance in deeper leagues and occasionally DFS.