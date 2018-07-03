76ers' Wilson Chandler: Traded to Philly
Chandler was traded to the 76ers from the Nuggets on Tuesday, Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated reports. The Nuggets are also sending a 2021 second-round pick and the rights to swap 2022 second-round picks. In exchange, the 76ers are sending minimal cash considerations.
This move was ultimately a salary dump for the Nuggets, who are looking to maintain financial flexibility and reduce what would have been a $50-plus million luxury tax bill. On the other side of the deal, the Sixers receive a quality wing player who can slot in at both forwards spots. Chandler started 71 of the 74 games he appeared in last season, averaging 10.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and hitting 1.2 threes per game at 35.8 percent. Robert Covington and Dario Saric will presumably continue to start at small forward and power forward, respectively, with Chandler able to play a sixth-man role off the pine. From a fantasy context, the move hurts Chandler's value, but he should maintain relevance in deeper leagues and occasionally DFS.
More News
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Exercises player option•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Held scoreless in loss to T-Wolves•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Contributes modest scoring total in win•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Enjoys efficient outing versus Clippers•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Contributes 10 points in Thursday's win•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Scores nine points in return•
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...