76ers' Wilson Chandler: Upgraded to questionable for Saturday

Chandler (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's contest against the Pistons, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Chandler was a full participant at practice Friday and has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday which is great news for the veteran. It appears likely that Chandler will be making his season debut against the Pistons on Saturday unless there is a major setback during shootaround or warmups.

