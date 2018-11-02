76ers' Wilson Chandler: Upgraded to questionable for Saturday
Chandler (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's contest against the Pistons, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Chandler was a full participant at practice Friday and has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday which is great news for the veteran. It appears likely that Chandler will be making his season debut against the Pistons on Saturday unless there is a major setback during shootaround or warmups.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...