76ers' Wilson Chandler: Will have 15-minute restriction

Chandler has been cleared to play 15 minutes, beginning with Wednesday's game against Indiana, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philly reports.

Chandler made his season debut Saturday against the Pistons and was limited to 10 minutes of action. He played two five-minute stints and did not attempt a shot, though he did pull down four rebounds to go with an assist and a steal. Chandler was rested for Sunday's game in Brooklyn, but he'll return to action with a slightly longer leash Wednesday.