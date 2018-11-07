76ers' Wilson Chandler: Will have 15-minute restriction
Chandler has been cleared to play 15 minutes, beginning with Wednesday's game against Indiana, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philly reports.
Chandler made his season debut Saturday against the Pistons and was limited to 10 minutes of action. He played two five-minute stints and did not attempt a shot, though he did pull down four rebounds to go with an assist and a steal. Chandler was rested for Sunday's game in Brooklyn, but he'll return to action with a slightly longer leash Wednesday.
More News
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Listed as out Sunday•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Could play three positions•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Will play on minute restriction•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Upgraded to questionable for Saturday•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: 'Not that far off' from making debut•
-
76ers' Wilson Chandler: Remains out Monday•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.