76ers' Wilson Chandler: Will play on minute restriction

Chandler will make his season debut in Saturday's game against the Pistons, but is only expected to play 10 minutes, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Coach Brett Brown indicated he plans on playing Chandler in two five-minute bursts during Saturday's first half. The veteran has spent his last eight seasons in Denver, but agreed to a contract with the 76ers during the offseason. When healthy, he is expected to provide depth at both forward positions.