76ers' Wilson Chandler: Will play, start Christmas Day
Chandler (quad) will start Tuesday's game against Boston, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.
Chandler was held out of Saturday's game against the Raptors due to a quad injury, and he initially carried a questionable designation into Tuesday. After going through a pregame workout, the veteran has been cleared to return, and he'll reclaim his starting spot from Mike Muscala, who will shift back to a bench role.
