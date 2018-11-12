76ers' Wilson Chandler: Will play, start Monday
Chandler will be available for Monday's game against Miami, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philly reports. Tim Bontemps of ESPN adds that Chandler will move into the starting lineup.
Chandler was held out of Saturday's matchup with Memphis for rest purposes, but he'll be back to availability Monday and will immediately be set for an increased role in the wake of Saturday's blockbuster trade. In three games since returning from injury, Chandler has been limited to 16 minutes or fewer, but with no Dario Saric or Robert Covington, the Sixers will be shorthanded on the wing, so Chandler will likely be thrust into more minutes, assuming the Sixers' medical team allows it. He'll start at the four alongside Joel Embiid, J.J. Redick, Markelle Fultz and Ben Simmons.
