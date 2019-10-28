76ers' Zhaire Smith: Assigned to Delaware
Smith was assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats on Monday.
Smith was assigned to the 76ers G-League affiliate Monday, after failing to see action in the first two games of the season. The second-year pro will be given the opportunity to gain in-game reps in Delaware, but will likely oscillate between the G-League and the Pros throughout the season, depending on need and his level of play.
More News
-
76ers' Zhaire Smith: Scores seven points in 12 minutes•
-
76ers' Zhaire Smith: Paces team in scoring•
-
76ers' Zhaire Smith: Scores 14 points in Saturday's loss•
-
76ers' Zhaire Smith: Playing in summer league•
-
76ers' Zhaire Smith: Inactive for Game 2•
-
76ers' Zhaire Smith: Could see minutes Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...