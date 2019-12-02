Play

The 76ers assigned Smith to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Monday.

After an injury plagued rookie campaign, Smith has been healthy for much of 2019-20 but has yet to see minutes at the NBA level while he remains buried on the 76ers' depth chart at either wing spot. Expect the 20-year-old to continue making regular trips to Delaware this season in search of playing time.

