76ers' Zhaire Smith: Assigned to G League
The 76ers assigned Smith to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Monday.
After an injury plagued rookie campaign, Smith has been healthy for much of 2019-20 but has yet to see minutes at the NBA level while he remains buried on the 76ers' depth chart at either wing spot. Expect the 20-year-old to continue making regular trips to Delaware this season in search of playing time.
