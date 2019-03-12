Smith (illness) has been called up from the G League and will be available for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

In very surprising news, Smith has a chance to make his NBA debut Tuesday despite earlier reports that the organization would keep him in the G League for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign. It's been a long road back for the rookie, who suffered a jones fracture in his left foot in August and dealt with an allergic reaction in September, the latter of which caused him to lose a significant amount of weight. In four G League games, he's averaged 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.8 minutes. It's not a guarantee he'll make his debut Tuesday, but what we know for sure is that the Sixers have changed their tune on Smith potentially playing for the parent club this season.

