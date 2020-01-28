76ers' Zhaire Smith: Available Tuesday
Smith (ankle) has been cleared to play Tuesday against Golden State, Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrasted reports.
Smith was initially deemed questionable due to a left ankle sprain, but he'll be available off the bench Tuesday as needed. He's appeared in just one game this season for the Sixers, dishing out an assist in three minutes Saturday against the Lakers.
