76ers' Zhaire Smith: Battling knee soreness
Smith will miss Friday's G League game due to right knee soreness, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Smith's absence is being referred to as precautionary, so it doesn't appear as though the Sixers are overly concerned. He'll be re-evaluated Saturday.
