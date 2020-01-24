76ers' Zhaire Smith: Called up from G League
Smith was recalled from the G League on Friday, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
The Sixers need temporary help on the wing with Josh Richardson (hamstring) out for at least a few weeks. Smith has played just six NBA games this season, averaging 6.7 points in 18.5 minutes.
