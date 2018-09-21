76ers' Zhaire Smith: Cleared for weight-bearing activities
Smith (foot) has been cleared for full weight-bearing activities, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
The rookie sustained a Jones fracture to his left foot back in August, but all indications are that he's progressing well and continuing to aim for a return around the turn of the new year. The Sixers indicated Friday that they'll reevaluate Smith in roughly a month, at which point it should become more clear when the Texas Tech product might be able to return to game action.
