Smith (foot) has been cleared for full weight-bearing activities, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

The rookie sustained a Jones fracture to his left foot back in August, but all indications are that he's progressing well and continuing to aim for a return around the turn of the new year. The Sixers indicated Friday that they'll reevaluate Smith in roughly a month, at which point it should become more clear when the Texas Tech product might be able to return to game action.