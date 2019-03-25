Smith put up 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes Saturday in the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 124-117 win over the Maine Red Claws.

Delaware finished its season with back-to-back games, with Smith playing in both and tallying a combined 21 points. His availability for consecutive contests suggests the 76ers no longer harbor any concerns about Smith following his lengthy recovery from a Jones fracture in his foot. The 19-year-old will presumably rejoin the parent club for the remainder of the regular season and postseason, but coach Brett Brown previously said that he doesn't expect Smith to make his NBA debut until 2019-20.