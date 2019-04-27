Smith could see minutes during Saturday's Game 1 against the Raptors, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Coach Brett Brown called Smith an "incredible athlete" who "isn't afraid of the moment."

With Mike Scott (heel) out for Game 1, the 76ers already thin bench has gotten thinner. As a result, coach Brown will entertain the idea of giving Smith some minutes. The rookie played just one minute during Round 1, but he picked up two starts in April, averaging 14.0 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 31.0 minutes.