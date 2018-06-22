76ers' Zhaire Smith: Drafted 16th overall, dealt to 76ers

Smith was selected by the Suns with the 16th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. However, he's been traded to the 76ers in exchange for Mikal Bridges and a 2021 first-round pick, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

An extremely athletic guard out of Texas Tech, Smith should be a contributor defensively immediately for the Sixers, as he's got a 6-foot-9 wingspan and the quick feet to keep opposing players in front of him. Smith attempted just 40 total three-pointers last year, so while he knocked down an impressive 45 percent of those, he's got to become more confident behind the arc to become a legit 3-and-D candidate. If he can continue to grow his offensive game, Smith has the physical tools and upside to become a very impressive shooting guard in the NBA. Looking at the Sixers roster, both J.J. Redick and Marco Belinelli are free agents and it's unclear if either will re-sign. Last year's No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz is present in the backcourt, but with the two aforementioned players potentially gone, Smith could carve out a solid bench role as a rookie.