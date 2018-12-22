Smith (foot/illness) is expected to play this season, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

Smith, in regards to his Jones fracture, was expected to return in December. However, he was forced to undergo a thoracoscopy in late September due to an allergic reaction to a food product. He's been in recovery since. A timetable has not been provided, but general manager Elton Brand expects the rookie to make his NBA debut sometime this year.