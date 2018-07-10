Smith registered just two points (1-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one steal and one block across 23 minutes in the 76ers' 87-75 loss to the Wizards in a Las Vegas Summer League contest on Monday.

Smith had come into Monday's contest averaging a solid 11.5 points, 2.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 27.0 minutes over his first two games in Vegas. However, his shooting took a sharp downturn against the Wizards, leading to a poor performance overall. The 16th overall pick will look to bounce back in remaining summer league contests.