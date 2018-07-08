76ers' Zhaire Smith: Leads team with 16 points

Smith had 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-3 FT) in Saturday's summer league loss to the Lakers.

Smith looked more comfortable than he did in Friday's opener, hitting just under half of his field goals and adding three assists, two rebounds, three steals and a block in 24 minutes of action. It's unclear how much of a role the rookie will have in the NBA next season, but the Sixers hope Saturday night was a preview of the all-around production they can get out of Smith.